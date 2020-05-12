Coronavirus

National Geographic maps track rising and falling COVID-19 cases

So far, many of the national maps comparing COVID-19 cases and deaths have focused on where the disease is growing.

A new set of data-driven maps by National Geographic show regions of the country where the cases and deaths rose -- and fell -- over the last week.

National Geographic's coronavirus tracking maps released today focus on where cases and deaths are rising and falling.

National Geographic



The maps give viewers a sense of whether your county is on an upward or downward trajectory, one of the key indicators that government officials and medical experts are watching closely as they assess how long to keep social distancing restrictions in place.

National Geographic examines the trend using cases and deaths per capita, rather than raw numbers.

To delve into and explore the series of exclusive maps, a prominent link, visit NatGeo.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusnatgeou.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Family to sue after woman's body found in truck at funeral home
LIVE | Dr. Anthony Fauci, others testify before Senate
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo COVID-19 update
LIVE | Gov. Murphy to lay out testing, tracing plan for NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Broadway shows suspended through the summer due to pandemic
LIVE | Dr. Anthony Fauci, others testify before Senate
'All options' being considered for NYC schools in fall, mayor says
NYC to add 12 H+H COVID-19 testing sites
'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ on July 3
AccuWeather: Breezy and brighter
Part of Rikers without heat during weekend freeze
Show More
Murphy to lay out testing, tracing plan for NJ
CT governor fires health commissioner in midst of pandemic
Exclusive: ADL reports big increase in anti-Semitism in NY, NJ
Glen Ridge remembers Officer Charles 'Rob' Roberts
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo COVID-19 update
More TOP STORIES News