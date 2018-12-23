GoFundMe scam: Homeless man, couple face court hearing Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

A hearing will be held for the trio accused of fabricating a GoFundMe story.

MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A court hearing will be held Monday for a trio accused of fabricating a feel-good GoFundMe story.

New Jersey couple Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico and homeless ex-Marine Johnny Bobbitt are charged with second-degree theft and conspiracy.

Late last year, D'Amico and McClure started the GoFundMe account for Bobbitt, who they said spent his last $20 to buy gas for McClure after she was stranded along I-95 in Philadelphia.

Claiming they wanted to "pay it forward," they launched the campaign with the goal of raising $10,000 to help Bobbitt get back on his feet.

It quickly went viral and the money poured in, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Prosecutor Scott Coffina, of the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, said the tale was "fictitious" and "formed the basis of a scam" that was "concocted to compel kind-hearted individuals to contribute to the cause."

If convicted, they each face 5 to 10 years in prison.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftfundraiserhomelessnew jersey newsphiladelphia newsAction News Investigation
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged with leaving scene of LI crash that left 2 dead
13-year-old girl among 5 charged in possible gang-related murder
Teacher shares touching gift of Lucky Charms marshmallows from student
Holiday forecast: Some rain, snow possible tonight
US government unlikely to get fully back to business for days
Statue of Liberty to remain open during government shutdown
Police: Man dragged teen by the hair, demanded sex act inside subway station
$320 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
Show More
Santa, firefighters respond to LI parking lot after sign falls on vehicles
Tsunami triggered by volcano kills at least 222 in Indonesia
Car slams into wall at Yonkers mall parking garage
Police officer saves couple's wedding day after car accident
8-year-old Congolese boy dies after facial tumor surgery in US
More News