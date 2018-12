A court hearing will be held Monday for a trio accused of fabricating a feel-good GoFundMe story.New Jersey couple Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico and homeless ex-Marine Johnny Bobbitt are charged with second-degree theft and conspiracy.Late last year, D'Amico and McClure started the GoFundMe account for Bobbitt, who they said spent his last $20 to buy gas for McClure after she was stranded along I-95 in Philadelphia.Claiming they wanted to "pay it forward," they launched the campaign with the goal of raising $10,000 to help Bobbitt get back on his feet.It quickly went viral and the money poured in , raising hundreds of thousands of dollars.Prosecutor Scott Coffina, of the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, said the tale was "fictitious" and "formed the basis of a scam" that was "concocted to compel kind-hearted individuals to contribute to the cause."If convicted, they each face 5 to 10 years in prison.----------