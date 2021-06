Extreme Heat: Code Red issued in Newark, New Jersey

EMBED >More News Videos It's hotter than normal, and it has been like this for several days. What you're experiencing is a heat wave. How did it form?

NEWARK, N.J. (WABC) -- The city of Newark has activated a "Code Red" through Wednesday, June 30 with temperatures expected to rise as high as 96F and a Heat Index going to 102F.Code Red alerts are issued when the daytime heat index is expected to reach between 100 and 105 degrees for 3 hours or more.,The Health Department urges Newark resident s to take precautions to prevent serious illness that can result from the heat, especially among vulnerable individuals such as seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions.Vulnerable Newark residents should use air conditioning to stay cool, drink water at regular intervals, and limit strenuous activity, especially during the hottest parts of the day.Air conditioned senior and recreational centers are open.Officials are reminding residents that emergency shelters are operating during the extreme hot weather. They will provide overnight sheltering for residents with no address.Those shelters are:Apostle House513-515 Avon AvenueNewark, NJ(973) 482-0625Women and children onlyIsaiah House238 North Munn AvenueEast Orange, NJ(973) 678-5882Single mothers and families with childrenCatholic Charities- St. Rocco's368 South 7th StreetNewark, NJ(973) 286-4175Families with childrenCircle of Life55 Tillinghast StreetNewark, NJ(862) 763-4859Adults onlyLGBTQ FriendlyFairmont Health202 Fairmont AvenueNewark, NJ(973) 643-7705Adults onlyH.E.L.P. Center224 Sussex AvenueNewark, NJ(973) 705-7200Adults onlyFor more information about sheltering services, contact the shelters listed below or the Office of Homeless Services at (973) 877- 9481, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.The Office of Homeless Services has contracted with Bridges, Inc. to provide outreach and engagement services to Newark's homeless population from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, with focused attention on homeless "hot spots" like Penn Station, parks, under bridges, off McCarter Highway, etc., especially the chronically homeless and those with mental health and substance abuse issues. If you identify homeless individuals in need of services, Bridges, Inc. can be reached at 908-858-7019.A small, but crucial gesture can help ensure that we all have a safe and healthy summer. Get to know your neighbors and contact them as well as relatives-by phone-at least twice a day during heat waves. Pay special attention to the elderly, the very young, and anyone with a pre-existing medical condition. Citizens should also check in on neighbors who may be isolated from friends and family.Air conditioning is the best way to stay cool when it is hot outside. However, some people do not have an air conditioner or do not turn it on when they need it. Newark residents are encouraged to use air conditioning or fans. If air conditioning is unavailable at a residence, please assist those affected to get to a place where it is available.Stay out of the sun. This is the quickest way to become overheated. Also, avoid extreme temperature changes.Wear lightweight, bright or light-colored clothing to reflect some of the sun's energy.Drink fluids-water is best-even if you do not feel thirsty. Water is also the safest liquid to drink during heat emergencies. This will help your body to maintain a cooler temperature. If you are on a fluid-restricted diet or taking diuretics, please consult your physician first. Avoid beverages containing alcohol and/or caffeine.Eat small, frequent, meals.Avoid strenuous activity, especially during the sun's peak hours, which are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you must perform any strenuous activity, it is advisable to do it during the coolest part of the day, which is in the morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.If possible, go to an air-conditioned building for several hours during the hottest parts of the day.Cool down with a cool bath or shower.Cover all exposed skin with an SPF sunscreen (15 or above).Wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face and head.Use extreme caution in deciding to take an infant outside during extreme heat conditions.Be careful not to overdress small children, especially newborns and infants.Never leave children or pets in the car.Heat illness is serious. Prolonged exposure to the heat can be harmful and potentially fatal. The added stress caused by heat can also irritate heart or lung disease even without symptoms of heat illness. The risk for getting sick during a heat wave is increased for people who:Do not have or do not use air conditioningAre age 65 or olderHave chronic medical or mental health conditionsTake certain medications, which can disrupt the regulation of body temperatureAre confined to their beds, have trouble with being mobile, or are unable to leave their homesAre overweightConsume alcohol or illegal drugsKnow the warning signs of heat stress!If you or someone you know feels weak or faint, go to a cool place and drink water. If there is no improvement, call a doctor or 911.Please call 911 if you or someone you know begins exhibiting two or more of the following symptoms:Hot dry skin OR cold clammy skinTrouble breathingRapid heartbeatConfusion, disorientation, or dizzinessNausea and vomiting