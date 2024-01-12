Missing 9-year-old girl in Brooklyn, last seen leaving school

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a missing 9-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

Her name is Heaven Banton and she was last seen leaving her school, PS 323 on Chester Street in Brownsville, on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Heaven is described as 4 9" tall, and weighing approximately 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

