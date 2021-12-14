79-year-old woman crossing street killed in Queens hit and run

GLENDALE, Queens (WABC) -- A 79-year-old woman crossing a Queens street was struck and killed in a hit and run Monday evening, and police are hunting for leads.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at Cooper Avenue and 83rd Street in Glendale.

Authorities say 79-year-old Helena Conti was crossing midblock when she was struck by a blue sedan traveling eastbound on Cooper Avenue.

The driver fled the scene, and Conti was found with severe trauma to her body.

She was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

