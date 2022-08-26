Man fatally stabbed during dispute in Hell's Kitchen

The 49-year-old victim has a history of multiple arrests, most for harassing or menacing people in the area.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 49-year-old man with a history of menacing people in Hell's Kitchen was fatally stabbed in a fight early Friday morning, and the suspect is claiming it was in self defense.

The victim got into an argument with a 28-year-old man at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and West 44th Street just after 1 a.m.

As the dispute escalated, the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the victim, killing him.

The suspect was taken into custody.

He is telling detectives the victim started the argument and the stabbing was in self defense.

A knife was recovered at the scene, and police are now sorting their stories out.

No charges were immediately filed.

The 49-year-old victim has a history of multiple arrests, most for harassing or menacing people in the area.

He was arrested last week for swinging a hatchet at people.

ALSO READ | Car slams into condo building on Long Island

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.