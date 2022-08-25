Car slams into condo building in Nassau County, driver allegedly tries to flee

FARMINGDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- A car crashed into the side of a condominium building in Farmingdale overnight.

The driver lost control on Stratford Green at around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

The vehicle went through a fence and careened into the front of a house.

Video from the scene showed extensive damage to a kitchen area.

The driver survived the crash, fled the scene on foot but was caught nearby.

He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Residents of the condo were at home at the time of the crash, but escaped injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

ALSO READ | Bear caught on doorbell camera passing through New Jersey neighborhood

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.