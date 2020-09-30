Man stabbed after fight over scooter at Hell's Kitchen bodega in Manhattan

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man wanted in a stabbing outside a bodega in Manhattan.
Video showed the attack outside the store on 10th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen last Wednesday night.
You see the attacker walk inside holding a large knife.
Then, he and the victim tussled over a scooter and got into an argument.
That's when police say he pulled out a knife and stabbed the 42-year-old man in the back.
The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai West in stable condition.
The attacker fled the scene on foot northbound on 10 Avenue.
The individual is described as a male, Hispanic, 5'5" to 5'6"; last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a black hooded sweater, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
