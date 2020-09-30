Man stabbed after fight over scooter at Hell's Kitchen bodega in Manhattan

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man wanted in a stabbing outside a bodega in Manhattan.Video showed the attack outside the store on 10th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen last Wednesday night.You see the attacker walk inside holding a large knife.Then, he and the victim tussled over a scooter and got into an argument.That's when police say he pulled out a knife and stabbed the 42-year-old man in the back.The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai West in stable condition.The attacker fled the scene on foot northbound on 10 Avenue.The individual is described as a male, Hispanic, 5'5" to 5'6"; last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a black hooded sweater, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------