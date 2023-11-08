FBI searching New Jersey neighborhood for suspect in Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

HELMETTA, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police officers from multiple agencies are searching for a man Wednesday wanted in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The FBI is looking for 47-year old-Gregory Yetman who is described as in his 40s and wearing a red jacket and baseball hat.

Authorities put out a notice to expect police activity on Main Street in Helmetta near the border of Monroe Township.

The public was notified they could see helicopters and drones in the area.

East Brunswick police say there is no concern for the safety of the community.

Few other details were released.

