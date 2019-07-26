HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- A Hempstead man was arrested with two toddlers inside his car for driving under the influence in Nassau County.
Police say 48-year-old Jose Perez made an illegal turn in Hempstead and he was arrested and charged for DWI, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and other violations.
The children, ages 1 and 2, were released to their mothers.
He was arraigned on the charges Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Hempstead man arrested for DWI with 2 toddlers, ages 1 and 2, inside car
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More