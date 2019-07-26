Hempstead man arrested for DWI with 2 toddlers, ages 1 and 2, inside car

By Eyewitness News
HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- A Hempstead man was arrested with two toddlers inside his car for driving under the influence in Nassau County.

Police say 48-year-old Jose Perez made an illegal turn in Hempstead and he was arrested and charged for DWI, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and other violations.

The children, ages 1 and 2, were released to their mothers.

He was arraigned on the charges Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.

