CDC investigating 4 suspected cases of hepatitis in New Jersey children

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Four New Jersey children are believed to have suffered from suspected cases of hepatitis.The CDC is investigating to see if they may be associated with the ongoing nationwide Acute Hepatitis in Children investigation.The affected children range in age from under one year to 7 years old.All were previously hospitalized between October 2021 and February 2022, and all have recovered.None of the children underwent liver transplants. All of the children tested negative for COVID.There were no deaths.The Health Department issued an alert in April advising medical providers to monitor for suspect cases of hepatitis of unknown origin and report cases to the department.Data collected by the department was provided to the CDC, which then analyzed the data to determine which cases met the criteria to be investigated.----------