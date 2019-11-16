Hero cops save Virginia woman from burning car moments before explosion | VIDEO

FARMVILLE, Va. -- Dramatic video shows a car exploding moments after police pulled an unconscious woman from its driver's seat Friday.

Officers Dalton Foley and Olivia Martin were called to the scene after a single-car crash in Farmville, Virginia, around 4 a.m.

Body camera footage shows the woman trapped in the burning car before an officer pulls out his knife to cut her seatbelt.

The two officers, along with good Samaritans, then drag the 57-year-old driver to safety. Seconds later, the car explodes, engulfing the vehicle in flames.

"We'll both be honest, we had a lot of fear, we've never dealt with anything like that so kind of in the back of your head, you're scared, but you kind of have to put it down and have to go to work," Foley told WRIC in Richmond.

The woman was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiarescueu.s. & worldpolice
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 men charged in shooting at South Jersey high school football game
Young woman fatally stabbed on Queens sidewalk
Off-duty NYPD officer killed, FDNY member injured in crash
Prince Andrew denies having sex with Epstein victim in BBC interview
Man sentenced to 30 years in killing of LI nursing student
AccuWeather: Big chill is back for the weekend
Baby bitten, falls down stairs at unlicensed day care, mom says
Show More
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Mother of boy who died falling out window donates son's organs
Man accused of breaking Yeshiva windows, pistol-whipping delivery man
Fast-food restaurant testing 'Thanksgiving in a Box'
NYPD officers locate possibly suicidal mother trying to buy gun
More TOP STORIES News