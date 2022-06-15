17-year-old dives into Long Island bay, rescues woman who had driven into water

PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- A 17-year-old is being hailed as a hero after he dove into a Long Island bay to rescue an 18-year-old woman who had driven into the water Tuesday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at Patchogue Bay, off South Ocean Avenue, in Patchogue.

Police say Mia Samolinski was driving a Subaru Outback in the parking lot when she stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake and drove into the water.

A good Samaritan, Anthony Zhongor, witnessed the incident and dove into the water.

Zhongor was able to open the driver's side door of the Subaru, get Samolinski out of the vehicle, and get her safely to the dock.

Samolinski and Zhongor, both of Patchogue, were not injured.

The car was pulled from the bay by a heavy duty wrecker.

