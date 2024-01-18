High school names Long Island twin brothers valedictorian and salutatorian

NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- It's common for twins to share a lot, but two 17-year-old brothers on Long Island happen to also share the secret to success.

As seniors at Herrick Public High School, Devon and Dylan Lee recently discovered which college they'll be attending next year, with the former going to Cornell and the latter heading to Yale.

What's more, Devon and Dylan will also be heading to graduation as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

The achievements don't stop there, as the brothers are also involved with volleyball, music, teaching Chinese yoyo in the Asian American Cultural club, playing double bass and cello.

In volleyball, they won back-to-back championships.

They've run 10ks and half marathons, and even won.

"I hated running it first," said Dylan. "Dad would get us up at 7 a.m. to train."

Eventually they liked it and stuck with it, in that order.

Devon and Dylan's big sister Jey-Lin is at California Institute of Technology studying astrophysics.

The fraternal twins had decided to apply to two different schools early, and luckily got in.

But it's going to be a totally different when they have to say goodbye when they embark on their respective college journeys.

With all they've achieved up to this point, one has to wonder: what's the secret?

"Our parents value education, and I've always told us to try out best," said Dylan. Not the grade, just try our best."

"More experiences, I try to be open-minded," said Devon. "It could be something small, learn from my peers or teachers."

No matter where you end up, that is winning.

