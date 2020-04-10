coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Looking for a staycation? NYC offers many options

MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- This summer has been like no other, and for those who don't want to travel, there are some intriguing staycation options.

There are trees, bees and plenty of nature on the High Line in Manhattan, where timed tickets are now required.

Entry is still free but the crowds are gone.

"Last year we had 8 million visitors, which was a lot, some would say it was too many," High Line Co-Founder Robert Hammond said. "On a busy weekend day we could have anywhere from 30,000 to 50,000 now we are getting about 2,500."

That was appealing to some friends from New Jersey.

"I come to the city all the time but never did the High Line," New Jersey resident Amalia Riccardi said. "Everyone is social distancing, I think they have a good system in place, I feel safe and I'm enjoying it."

It's exactly what the tourism industry in New York City is hoping for during this pandemic holding pattern.

"A lot of people have had to cancel their vacations and often we forget how much is available in our own backyards," said Alyssa Schmid of NYC & Company.

The staycation idea is part of a larger campaign that launched in early July as the city started reopening. The goal is to reinvigorate the economy.

"We are encouraging, to be all-in for our city, we are resilient, let's remember why we live here and why we love this place," Schmid said.

And there is a lot to love, even while wearing a mask.

"That's a bonus of the pandemic, we can come and be a tourist for the day and absorb all the beauty, that's so close to home," New Jersey resident Melisa Tropeano said.

Robin Rothstein of Greenwich Village said while the virus situation is sad, the silver lining is you can come and enjoy the High Line.

