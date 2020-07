Reopen News: High Line Park reopens in NYC to visitors with restrictions in place

EMBED >More News Videos Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The High Line Park reopens in New York City on Thursday. Visitors are asked to sign up for a window of time to visit, which are spaced out by 15 minutes. You are allowed to stay as long as you wish.Once you enter at Gansevoort Street you have to keep walking, one way, and keep your mask on.Newscopter 7 was over the High Line where you could see the social distancing markers that have been installed.It's open only up until 23rd Street where you must exit."The High Line team has been hard at work to create a free timed entry reservation system to welcome you safely with reduced capacity to make social distancing possible," said the parks commissioner. Governor's Island is also back open for passive recreation.And just like the High Line you have to register online to get on the ferry to get to the island.That's to facilitate social distancing.All of this is in place as New York City inches closer to Phase 4.We're expecting an announcement about the details of Phase 4 from Mayor Bill de Blasio sometime Thursday or Friday.