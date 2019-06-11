Georgia high school dance team member collapses, dies during workout

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A high school dance team member died after collapsing on the track during a summer workout this week.
Elyse Purefoy was a rising senior at Arabia Mountain High School in DeKalb County, Georgia. She showed up to school Monday morning to take part in a summer workout with teammates when she suddenly collapsed on the school's track, WSB reports. First responders rushed her to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.
The medical examiner is still investigating the cause of her death. While the exact cause of death remains a mystery, her brother Malik Purefoy believes there are two possibilities.
"One was that it was severe dehydration," he said. "Another one is that she had a heart problem."
The teen's family described her as a happy and healthy young woman. In fact, her own mother is a nutritionist. Elyse's father confirmed that she completed a sports physical before participating in the training.
Elyse's family and friends are now focused on the positive impact she made in such a short amount of time. The teen also served as the captain of the cheerleading squad and had a 3.9 grade point average.
"She was a beautiful spirit. We're going to miss her," her father said.
The school district said in a written statement: "The entire DeKalb County School District community, and especially the Arabia Mountain High School family, mourns the passing of a member of the school's dance team. Our hearts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time."
