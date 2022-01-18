Arts & Entertainment

Corbin Bleu joins cast of 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' for season 3

Meg Donnelly from the "Zombies" movies and Jason Earles from "Hannah Montana" will also appear in season 3
By Carson Blackwelder
"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" is set to welcome a slew of newcomers for season 3 -- among them being "High School Musical" alum Corbin Bleu.

Don't expect Bleu to play his iconic "HSM'' character Chad Danforth in the guest role, though; instead he'll be playing himself, the actor who starred in the beloved film trilogy.

Joining Bleu in other guest roles are Disney favorites Meg Donnelly from the "Zombies" movies and Jason Earles from "Hannah Montana."

Saylor Bell and Adrian Lyles are also joining "HSMTMTS" as series regulars alongside Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Olivia Rose Keegan, Julia Lester, Kate Reinders, Dara Reneé, Olivia Rodrigo, Frankie Rodriguez and Sofia Wylie.

Production on season 3 began Tuesday, with the Wildcats taking over Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned sleepaway camp in California, as they take on the music from "Frozen," "Camp Rock" and the "High School Musical" franchise.

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" seasons 1 and 2 are currently available for streaming on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."
