Society

Traditional Muslim head covering approved for female police officers in Newark

EMBED <>More Videos

Muslim head covering approved for female cops in Newark

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Female Muslim police officers in Newark, New Jersey will now be able to wear the traditional head covering known as "hijab" as part of their uniforms.

The change comes after an officer requested permission to wear her hijab while on duty.

The hijab is a traditional head covering worn by some Muslim women as a sign of modesty.



Officials say the move will not only serve as a message of solidarity with those in the community, but shows that the department aims to be more inclusive.

Under the revised uniform rule, the hijabs will be blue, consistent with the authorized Newark Police uniform shirt.

ALSO READ | Ramadan observances begin for Muslims; new food program introduced in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

On Long Island, a prayer service was held inside the Islamic Center of Long Island in Westbury.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseyessex countynewarknew jerseymuslimspolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
5-year-old boy falls out third-story window of Harlem building
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News