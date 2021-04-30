Traditional Muslim head covering approved for female police officers in Newark

The change comes after an officer requested permission to wear her hijab while on duty.
The hijab is a traditional head covering worn by some Muslim women as a sign of modesty.
Officials say the move will not only serve as a message of solidarity with those in the community, but shows that the department aims to be more inclusive.
Under the revised uniform rule, the hijabs will be blue, consistent with the authorized Newark Police uniform shirt.
