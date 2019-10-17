Hilarious 1982 report tries to explain home computers

A computer expert explains why you should spend a lot of money in 1982 for something nobody was sure they needed -- a home computer. (WABC-TV)

By Eyewitness News Archive
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Imagine paying $10,000 for a computer? Back in 1982, this was a reality for consumers looking for a top-of-the-line machine.

WABC consumer reporter Phyllis Eliasberg gave people a deeper look at the sorts of computers available back in October 1982.

"And you also have to teach yourself about prices. Computers range from $100 to $10,000. But the cheapest model may not turn out to be the most economical," said Eliasberg.



Computer expert Wayne M. Gura said: "You are probably better off not going that low-end and staying in a medium-range price range...if you want to be serious about computers."

Back in the studio, WABC anchor/weatherman Storm Field wasn't convinced we needed home computers. He mentioned that keeping physical records is easier than using the computer's software.

However, Eliasberg strongly disagreed. She felt that it was an easy tool to help with daily activities...once you learned how to use it.

And by the way, the Charlie Chaplin character hanging out in the background of the interview with Gura was part of IBM's campaign to promote their PC, and was featured in commercials and print ads.

For more vintage WABC-TV news coverage, CLICK HERE to check out our Eyewitness News Vault on YouTube.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityvault
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect dies in police-involved shooting in the Bronx
2 EMTs suffer medical episodes while responding to crash
Woman who streamed crash that killed sister rearrested after chase
Helen Hunt recovering after SUV T-boned in LA
1,500 warnings issued to NYC bus lane blockers in 1 week
Man who killed bodega worker over a beer gets 25 years to life
Powerful nor'easter packs heavy winds, downs trees in NY area
Show More
Pair spotted on video kicking out subway window on moving train
'We got her back damaged': Sex-trafficked teen dies by suicide
Boxer from LI dies 4 days after being knocked out during fight
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
Man in custody in NYC playground shooting that killed 1, hurt 11
More TOP STORIES News