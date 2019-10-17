Hilarious 1982 report tries to explain home computers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Imagine paying $10,000 for a computer? Back in 1982, this was a reality for consumers looking for a top-of-the-line machine.WABC consumer reporter Phyllis Eliasberg gave people a deeper look at the sorts of computers available back in October 1982."And you also have to teach yourself about prices. Computers range from $100 to $10,000. But the cheapest model may not turn out to be the most economical," said Eliasberg.Computer expert Wayne M. Gura said: "You are probably better off not going that low-end and staying in a medium-range price range...if you want to be serious about computers."Back in the studio, WABC anchor/weatherman Storm Field wasn't convinced we needed home computers. He mentioned that keeping physical records is easier than using the computer's software.However, Eliasberg strongly disagreed. She felt that it was an easy tool to help with daily activities...once you learned how to use it.And by the way, the Charlie Chaplin character hanging out in the background of the interview with Gura was part of IBM's campaign to promote their PC, and was featured in commercials and print ads.