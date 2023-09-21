  • Watch Now
Human leg found inside container in Queens: sources

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, September 21, 2023 12:54AM
HILLCREST, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after police say a human leg was found Wednesday evening in Queens.

Police sources confirm that a human leg was found protruding out of a container in the Hillcrest section of Queens.

The container was located in the parking lot of a TD Bank.

Few other details surrounding the circumstances were released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

