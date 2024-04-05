Hit-and-run driver fatally strikes man getting into parked car in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A hit-and-run driver fatally struck a man trying to get into his parked car in Brooklyn.
The 57-year-old victim was hit by a passing car on Wortman Avenue in East New York around 6 a.m. Friday.
The vehicle, possibly a gray four-door sedan, continued eastbound on Wortman Avenue.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
