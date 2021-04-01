Parents desperate to find hit-and-run driver who left 13-year-old daughter on side of road

Parents outraged that driver hit 13-year-old daughter, kept going

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- A family in New Jersey is desperate for help to find the driver who struck her 13-year-old daughter.

The 13-year-old girl, who is disabled, was hit in front of her home on Monday.

Her mom says she has been through 30 surgeries in her lifetime due to her condition, and now she's left with a broken spine on top of that.

"I'm relieved that it's not worse...but she's suffering," Suzanne Ashby said.

Video from the incident shows Olivia Rae trying to cross Jackson Avenue to get to her grandparents' house - four doors down from her own home.

The driver got out of the car to see what she hit before getting back in her car and driving away.



"She knew she hit her, she looked at her and she ran from her, she left her there," Ashby said.

"Just show compassion, it's somebody's child, she had her child in the car with her, would you want me to hit your child and leave her on the side of the road? That's heartless," Olivia Rae's father Michael Vargas said.

Her parents say Olivia's doctors at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia found a small fracture in one of her backbones.

They are grateful it was not worse.

"It's the fact that someone hurt her, it was heartbreaking, real heartbreaking," Vargas said.

The family says the vehicle was a black 2020 Kia Sedona.

Three days after their child was left on the side of the road, they are seething that the driver has not come forward.

"She had so much time as a human being, we all make mistakes, she had so much time to say, not sleep at night, say I can't stop thinking about this little girl, what is the outcome of the situation, she could easily going to the police department and say imp' so sorry I panicked," Asby said.

