62-year-old man critical after being struck by hit-and-run driver in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a 62-year-old man was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene.

The man was walking along E. 122nd Street and 3rd Avenue, in East Harlem, around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was struck by a grey SUV as he was crossing 3rd Avenue, heading toward Lexington Avenue.

The vehicle fled from the scene and was last seen traveling northbound on 3rd Avenue.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

