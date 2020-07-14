Traffic

Man, 51, struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Bronx

EAST TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in the East Tremont section of the Bronx.

The 51-year-old man was struck while in the crosswalk at Prospect and East Tremont avenues just after 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses say the vehicle going so fast the victim was thrown into the air. The driver did not stop.

Several people ran from nearby apartments when they heard the noise.

"He drove so fast," said witness Noel Rivera. "I literally heard the tires rubbing. He drove so fast, I heard a loud bang. And a girl said he died: 'He's dying, he's dying. He wasn't moving."

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses say the victim lives in the neighborhood. People know his face, and they are anxious for the driver to turn himself in.

Police are working to get a description of the striking vehicle.

