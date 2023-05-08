23-year-old motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run mourned as devoted pet caretaker

Officers found 23-year-old Joshua Huayamave lying several blocks from the motorcycle. He was later pronounced dead.

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A motorcyclist in New Jersey is being mourned as a devoted pet caretaker as the search intensifies for the hit-and-run driver who killed him.

Josh Huayamave, 23, was fatally struck near Granton and Liberty avenues around 9 p.m. Friday.

The driver of that vehicle kept going.

Huayamave ran a dog walking and adventure business.

In a post on a GoFundMe page for the victim, one of his clients said Huayamave was patient, caring and devoted to the animals.

No arrests have been made.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the North Bergen Police Department are actively investigating the incident.

