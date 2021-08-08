Woman critically injured, 3 others, including 2 children, struck in hit-and-run in NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10931612" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The more the virus spreads, the more it has "ample opportunity" to mutate, Dr. Anthony Fauci told anchor "GMA" George Stephanopoulos Thursday.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was critically injured and two children were among three other people injured when a car struck them before the driver drove off in Manhattan Saturday.According to a preliminary police investigation, the vehicle was traveling on Audubon Avenue in Washington Heights just before 9:40 p.m.The driver made a left turn toward West 183rd Street, hit the four pedestrians, and then kept on going.A 36-year-old woman suffered severe head trauma and is in critical condition at Harlem Hospital.A 28-year-old woman was also taken to Harlem Hospital with a broken leg.An 8-year-old boy with neck and back pain and an injured ankle and a 9-year-old boy with abrasions to his forehead were taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.Police are searching for the driver who was behind the wheel of a gray Mercedes Benz.----------