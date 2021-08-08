Woman critically injured, 3 others, including 2 children, struck in hit-and-run in NYC

Critically injured woman, 2 children among 4 struck in hit-and-run

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was critically injured and two children were among three other people injured when a car struck them before the driver drove off in Manhattan Saturday.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the vehicle was traveling on Audubon Avenue in Washington Heights just before 9:40 p.m.

The driver made a left turn toward West 183rd Street, hit the four pedestrians, and then kept on going.

A 36-year-old woman suffered severe head trauma and is in critical condition at Harlem Hospital.

A 28-year-old woman was also taken to Harlem Hospital with a broken leg.

An 8-year-old boy with neck and back pain and an injured ankle and a 9-year-old boy with abrasions to his forehead were taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.

Police are searching for the driver who was behind the wheel of a gray Mercedes Benz.

