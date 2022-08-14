Woman killed in hit-and-run in Suffolk County

RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man on charges in a deadly hit and run early Sunday morning on Long Island.

Investigators say Wade Gagliano was driving while intoxicated in a 2005 Lexus RX330 on Johnson Avenue in Ronkonkoma when the vehicle struck a woman at 1:30 a.m.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Gagliano failed to remain at the scene but he was located a short time later.

Gagliano is charged with leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death and driving While Intoxicated.

He was being held in leiu of bail pending an arraignment.

