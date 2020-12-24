$1M lottery winner on Long Island; Jackpots grow for Mega Millions, Powerball

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Someone in East Hampton is having a very Merry Christmas this year after winning $1 million in the Powerball.They hit five of the six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.The numbers drawn Wednesday were 6, 13, 38, 39, 53 and the Powerball number was 6. The jackpot was $321 million.The ticket was sold at the IGA supermarket in East Hampton. With no big winner, the jackpot grew to $341 million for Saturday's drawing.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.Also, the Mega Millions is now at $352 million for Friday's Christmas drawing. That's the game's largest jackpot since June.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.----------