FREEPORT, New York (WABC) -- Long Island's Dutchess of Ropes is on a mission to bring the lost art of Double Dutch back into the lives for women of all ages.
The group is a judgment-free zone that is open to all levels of Double Dutch even if you don't know how to jump. Duchess of Ropes CEO, Yocana Orange wanted to create a space where women can get their fitness on, feel nostalgic and bring out their inner kid.
"So you can jump double dutch with your eyes closed because it's a sound and it's a rhythm," said Orange. "It's not so much a visual thing, but it's more of a feeling and it's more of a sound."
When you register with the group not only will you get to double dutch, but hula hoop and hopscotch as well. Now that the summer season has concluded, Orange plans to incorporate more activities for the fall like Mommy and me double dutch classes and yoga.
"You don't have to know how to jump, come on out we have single ropes you can start with that, we have the fitness instructors that will help to get moving and we'll introduce to the rope slowly," president Florence Ellis said. "It's not just Double Dutch, it's also bonding with other women."
----------
Contact Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone
Submit a tip to Alex
Follow Alex on Facebook
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Instagram
Long Island Dutchess of Ropes brings back the lost art of Double Dutch
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News