Mega Millions jackpot reaches $850M as still no winner announced, 3 2nd place winners in NY/NJ area

3-11-12-38-43, with 15 as the Mega Ball

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There were no grand prize winners in last night's Mega Millions drawing.Next week's jackpot is expected to swell in excess of $850 million.Friday night's winning numbers were:Eight $1 million second prizes were sold -- including two in New Jersey, and one on Long Island. Those three lucky lottery players will each receive $1 million.Saturday's Powerball jackpot isn't exactly small change either with a current jackpot of $640 million. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.It's been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game's top prize in months.The listed jackpot amounts refer to winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners nearly always choose cash prizes, which for Powerball would be $478.7 million. The estimated cash prize for the next Mega Millions jackpot is $628.2 million.Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)3. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)4. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)5. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)6. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)7. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)8. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)9. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)10. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)You can watch the drawing on our website, connected TV apps and Channel 7 just prior to Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.----------