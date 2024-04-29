Man shot and killed in Hoboken's 1st homicide since 2022

The shooting happened at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

The shooting happened at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

The shooting happened at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

The shooting happened at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Hoboken are investigating a deadly shooting on Sunday night.

It happened at an apartment complex on Marshall Drive around 11:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified and no arrests were immediately made.

The last homicide in Hoboken was September 25, 2022.

Dan Krauth has the latest on the continuing saga of the squatter's actions.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.