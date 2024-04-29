  • Watch Now
Man shot and killed in Hoboken's 1st homicide since 2022

WABC logo
Monday, April 29, 2024 4:29PM
Man fatally shot at apartment complex in Hoboken
The shooting happened at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Hoboken are investigating a deadly shooting on Sunday night.

It happened at an apartment complex on Marshall Drive around 11:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified and no arrests were immediately made.

The last homicide in Hoboken was September 25, 2022.

