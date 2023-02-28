Hoboken public schools closed Tuesday due to large water main break

Public schools in Hoboken will be closed Tuesday after a large water main broke on Monday.

The city remains in a state of emergency and drivers are advised to avoid southwest Hoboken.

A construction crew working on an unrelated project mistakenly struck a water main, a 16-inch pipe, on Observer Highway and Madison Street, sending jets of water streaming into streets, snarling traffic, and forcing pedestrians to tip-toe around the water.

Drivers should continue to avoid southwest Hoboken and use northern routes to enter and exit the City.

In addition to schools, all municipal offices will remain closed today, Feb. 28, due to water main impacts.

Overnight, the city's water feed was transitioned from the Jersey City water feed to the Weehawken feed.

While a larger number of residences have access to water, those living in buildings on higher floors may continue to have low to no water pressure.

Veolia remains on site and is attempting to isolate the broken main while not cutting water to the entire City.

They are getting closer to identifying the exact location of the break, but because of the complexity of the water main infrastructure at that location and the interconnectivity with Jersey City, they have been unable to isolate the broken main.

No boil water advisory has been issued and Veolia has stated the water is safe to drink. In the event there is any discoloration of water, residents are advised to let the water run to flush out localized systems.

Businesses without running water including restaurants, salons, gyms, medical offices, etc must remain closed per the Health Department. Any business with running water can continue to operate.

The City and Veolia have established 7 locations where drinking water in water buffalos (large water jugs) are available. Residents must bring their own container to fill. The list of updated locations is as follows:

Hoboken University Medical Center, on Clinton Street between Third and Fourth Streets.

220 Adams St.

221 Jackson St.

Fox Hills, 311 13th St.

Fourth and Harrison Streets

Columbian Towers, 76 Bloomfield St.

Church Towers, 5th and Clinton Streets

The Hoboken Fire Department will have a water tanker of non-drinkable water for dishwashing, bathing, toilet flushing, etc, available at the Hoboken Fire House at 13th Street and Washington Street. The Fire Department may use the tanker at various points throughout the day for fire suppression, as needed, so it may not be readily available at all hours. Residents must bring their own containers to fill. This water is not drinkable.

