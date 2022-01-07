High school hockey player dies after collision in Connecticut

It happened around 5 p.m. during a game at Brunswick High School.
The student who died, whose name has not been released, attended St. Luke's in New Canaan.
Greenwich police say that during the normal course of the game, the St. Luke's player fell to the ice.
A Brunswick player who was near the downed player was unable to stop, and they collided.
The St. Luke's player sustained a serious injury, game play was stopped, and 911 was called.
The player was transported to Greenwich Hospital, where he died as a result of his injury.
"We are devastated; an unimaginable tragedy," Brunswick's Head of School Thomas Philip said. "I have, of course, met with the Head of School at St Luke's and have contacted the boy's family to offer whatever help, support ,or assistance we can during such a challenging time. Please keep all concerned in your prayers."
St. Luke's, which was supposed to be remote Friday, canceled classes.
