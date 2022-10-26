Holiday Fair will return to Grand Central after a 2-year hiatus

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA announced Tuesday that the largest-running indoor holiday fair would return to Grand Central after a two-year hiatus.

This year's fair will feature dozens of unique local vendors and small businesses with a focus on quality craftmanship and products made in New York and the United States.

Vendors will sell a diverse mix of giftable items, including men's and women's clothing and accessories, original artwork, jewelry, holiday keepsakes and distinctive home décor, self-care products, and endless varieties of handcrafted goods.

"Just a few months ago we announced new tenants coming to Grand Central, including the well-known City Winery, and today we are happy to announce the return of the Grand Central Holiday Fair," President of Metro-North Railroad and Interim President of the Long Island Rail Road Catherine Rinaldi said. "We are thrilled to bring back this enjoyable New York holiday tradition, which showcases the skilled craftsmanship of local vendors and is a sign of New York's continuing retail recovery."

The Holiday Fair runs from Nov. 14 through Dec. 24.

They are open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Holiday Fair will be closed for Thanksgiving.

You can find more information and full list of vendors online.

