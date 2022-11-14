Holiday Fair returns to Grand Central after a 2-year hiatus

The MTA says this is the longest-running indoor holiday fair in New York City. Ken Rosato has details.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A popular New York City holiday tradition is back after a two-year hiatus.

The Holiday Fair has returned to Grand Central terminal for the next six weeks.

The MTA says this is the longest-running indoor holiday fair in New York City.

This year's edition features dozens of local vendors and small businesses with a focus on quality craftmanship and products made in New York and the United States.

They are offering a diverse mix of giftable items, including men's and women's clothing and accessories, original artwork, jewelry, holiday keepsakes and distinctive home décor, self-care products, and endless varieties of handcrafted goods.

The fair was canceled the past two years, because of the pandemic.

It is set to run through Christmas Eve.

Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The fair will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

You can find more information and full list of vendors here.

