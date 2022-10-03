Car bursts into flames inside Holland Tunnel

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- All lanes at the Holland Tunnel have re-opened following a car fire.
Flames broke out around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Port Authority says no one was injured.
The Eastbound lanes on the New Jersey side of the tunnel were briefly shut down to traffic.
