Car bursts into flames inside Holland Tunnel

All lanes at the Holland Tunnel have re-opened following a car fire.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- All lanes at the Holland Tunnel have re-opened following a car fire.

Flames broke out around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Port Authority says no one was injured.

The Eastbound lanes on the New Jersey side of the tunnel were briefly shut down to traffic.

