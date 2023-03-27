73-year-old woman found tied up and robbed in NJ home break-in

The victim said she had been working on an arts and crafts project in her kitchen. David Novarro has details.

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police responded to a call from a 73-year-old woman who was found tied up and robbed in her Clifton home early Sunday afternoon.

The victim said she had been working on an arts and crafts project in her kitchen when she heard someone enter her home. At the time she believed it to be a family member.

Within seconds of entering the home, the suspects threw the woman to the floor and taped her mouth, wrists and hands with duct tape that she was using for her art project. One of the suspects was carrying a hand gun.

The thieves then went through the home and stole an undetermined amount of valuables.

Eventually the woman was able to remove the duct tape from her mouth and retrieve her phone from her pocket to call the police.

The suspects were described as two males, dressed in all black and wearing possible surgical masks.

Police believe the incident to be random at this time.

