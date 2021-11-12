Arts & Entertainment

Stars celebrate 'Home Sweet Home Alone' in Times Square ahead of Disney+ Day

By
TIMES SQUARE, New York City -- A beloved holiday classic has been remade for a new generation and released as part of Disney+ Day.

"Home Sweet Home Alone" is a reimagining of the comedy about a boy left in a house solo by mistake after his family departs for a vacation without him.

Members of the cast spent a rainy morning in Times Square to promote the film, and it helped to have a food truck nearby seeing hot chocolate.

The dark and stormy weather certainly didn't cause the bright and shiny stars to lose their luster.

Actress Aisling Bea is from Ireland.

"This is a summer's day to us so, yeah, we're enjoying it," she said.

Actor Rob Delaney said unexpected weather is nothing new for the cast.

"When you're on set, if the script says it's sunny out, it will rain," he said. "So we're used to something like that. This is a mild curve ball."

It's especially mild for them when you consider that filming of their movie was interrupted by the pandemic.

"This couldn't be better to be in New York," actress Ellie Kemper said. "Everything's back up and running. We're here to talk about this movie, which actually took about two years to make with the shutdown and all. And how lucky are we? I'm thrilled that this is actually happening."

Kemper and Delaney co-star as husband and wife crooks who are growing desperate due to lack of money.

Their worthy adversary, the boy left behind, is played by Archie Yates, and the young actor is a big fan of the original "Home Alone" starring Macaulay Culkin.

"When I first heard that I was going to be part of it, I said, 'No, No, No, No,'" he said. "And then I started having a panic attack."

Speaking to the four principals in the cast together, it's clear they are genuinely fond of each other - and that warmth translates onto the screen.

"Home Sweet Home Alone" is streaming now on Disney+, owned by the same parent company as this ABC station.

