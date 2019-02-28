HOME & GARDEN

How to load the dishwasher: Do's and don'ts guide goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

If the peace in your household has ever been disrupted by the dishwasher, you are not alone. (Shutterstock)

If the peace in your household has ever been disrupted by the dishwasher, you are not alone.

If you live with someone you feel does not understand the basic concept of loading it properly, here you go. A how-to guide posted on Vinepair is making the rounds.

They posted a handy guide, courtesy of a chef, that they say will seriously improve your life in ways you never knew possible.

First, here are the DON'Ts:

-Please DO NOT place everything at random.
-Do NOT place the glasses horizontally.
-Or put the bowls on the bottom shelf. They take up too much space there.

Now for the Dos:

-All small glasses on one side, all coffee mugs on the other.
-Organization is key.
-Large stemware goes in the back - you knew that.
-And cutlery always faces upwards. (No reasoning given here, but it's probably a visual thing.)

Feel free to print this and post it in your kitchen.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homebuzzworthybig talkersrelationshipsfoodsociety
HOME & GARDEN
Man caught on camera licking doorbell
HUD executive living in NYCHA sees, hears tenants' complaints
HUD executive begins 4 week stay at NYCHA complexes
7 On Your Side: Homeowner gets refund from elusive roofer
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Commute still impacted after triple fatal LIRR collision
1 woman dead, 1 man hurt in Staten Island fire
Trump, Kim summit collapses amid failure to reach deal
AccuWeather: Chilly with a few flurries
Video shows 3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care
3 women tied up in terrifying Bronx home invasion
Michael Jackson's brothers say 'Leaving Neverland' neglects facts
NYCHA impersonator burns man with hot knife in robbery
Show More
NJ students allegedly hacked computers, changed grades
Former cop accuses NYPD of discrimination
'Racist,' 'con man': Michael Cohen assails Trump before Congress
'Bodega cat' with special bond to boy stolen from NYC store
12-year-old arrested in anti-Semitic graffiti found on playground
More News