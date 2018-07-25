HOME & GARDEN

Behind the Scenes: Nina Pineda's '201 Magazine' photo shoot

ENGLEWOODS CLIFFS, New Jersey (WABC) --
Eyewitness News' own 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda appeared on the front page of the Better Living section of "The Record" newspaper this week.

The article was published as part of a feature on Bergen County newscasters for "201 Magazine."


The photos were taken at the Gloria Crest Estate in Englewood Cliffs. The mansion is on the market for $12 million and is rumored to have once been purchased by Joseph P. Kennedy for his alleged mistress, screen star Gloria Swanson.

There's even a hidden bar on the upper floor, built behind a wall, to hide spirits during the Prohibition era.

Click here for a behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot featuring Nina and her fellow Northern New Jersey newscasters.

