The 4 biggest home decor trends to follow in 2020

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Are you thinking about updating your home with 2020's hottest home decorating trends but not sure where to begin? Lifestyle design expert Francesco Bilotto shares inside tips on what to buy.This year expect to see less minimal design decor and more warmth and richness. Think refined Bohemian, jewel tones, rich textures, and botanical scents that fill the home.Consumers are flocking more towards handmade items to use as accents. Think bags, blankets, and pillows.Blue might be the color of the year, but teal and jewel tones are popular as well. Pillows are the easiest way to add color and texture to your home. Shop for weaved leather accents, look for gold-mustard or teal-turquoise pillows with fringe.Elevated looks are entering the home for entertaining. Vases are no longer glass. Vessels, serving trays and utensils have bold abstract patterns with gold and silver accents.Do not forget the smell. The smell is the first thing we notice when we enter a room, and it creates an atmosphere for your guests. When shopping for home scents in 2020, the trend is botanical notes vs. anything overly sweet.----------