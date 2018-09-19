HOME & GARDEN

House makes rest stop in middle of highway in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

A 19th century house was moved to its new home in Texas.

Eyewitness News
PLANO, Texas (WABC) --
It's not every day that a house turns up in the middle of a highway, but that was the scene Wednesday morning in Plano, Texas.

A home constructed in 1861 and touted by historians as the first house in the now-sprawling North Texas city was being carefully trucked to a new location.

As crews moved the house to a farm a quarter mile away, they made a brief rest stop along the way.

The family that owns the farm bought the house to save it from being dismantled by the city.

KTVT-TV reports the Collinwood House was moved to the Haggard Farm. The two-story house previously was home to several Haggard family members.

Plano voters in May 2017 rejected a $3.5 million bond issue with some funds meant to restore the Collinwood House..

Plano officials then offered $250,000 to anyone who'd relocate Collinwood House and consider restoration and preservation.

Haggard Enterprises this year acquired the house from Plano, with a current population topping 286,000, to move the structure to the family property.

Plano is 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) north of Dallas.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homehomeTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
7 On Your Side: Coaxing a confounding contractor to finish the job
Westchester mom's 3 ways to attack slime residue
894 apartments without water at Brooklyn NYCHA complex
Behind the Scenes: Nina Pineda's '201 Magazine' photo shoot
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
3-year-old critical after being hit by car in Brooklyn
1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Pennsylvania courthouse
Brooklyn teacher accused of producing child pornography
Police: Man rubbed produce on bare butt, then put it back
Growing memorial after 17-year-old gunned down in NJ
Woman looking for owner of pit bull that attacked, killed puppy
Several shot at Wisconsin software company, gunman dead
Ex-Marine pleads guilty to 2005 murders of girls, ages 8 and 9
Show More
2 sheriff's detainees die when van is swept away by flooding
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed group home resident
Alligator caught on video, remains on the loose in New Jersey
Exclusive: Jewelry designer speaks out after NYC heist
Dog's signs of severe abuse fading after surgery
More News