HOPE holds 32nd annual Latina History Day conference in NYC

Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon served as emcee at HOPE's 32nd annual Latina History Day in New York City.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- There were many familiar faces at Thursday's 32nd annual Latina History Day in New York City.

The organization HOPE, hosted the event, celebrating the historic and current achievements of Latinas.

Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon served as emcee at the event.

WABC-TV general manager Marilu Galvez attended and ABC News correspondent Stephanie Ramos was the keynote speaker.

She shared her journey to becoming a rising star in broadcast journalism and talked about how important it is to have Latina representation on television.

The theme of this year's Latina history day was "Bloom: Come into Your Own."

It invited the dozens of attendees to step into their full power and embrace who they are.

