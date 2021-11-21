Pets & Animals

Volunteer firefighters help rescue missing horse stuck deep in mud in New Jersey

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- First responders in New Jersey came to the rescue of a horse that had been missing from a farm in Millstone Township since Friday afternoon.

A hunter found the horse deep in the woods and stuck deep in the mud on Sunday morning.

Officials said due to the mud and terrain, there was no way possible to get any heavy equipment back into the woods to help with the rescue.

Members of Millstone Volunteer FD and Jackson Fire-Station 56, the horse's owner, horse trainers and a veterinarian worked hard using shovels, axes, straps and rigging to free the horse from the mud.



After the horse was able to stand on his own, a stable path through the woods had to be created by using heavy rubber mats the entire way out to keep him from sinking back into the mud.

The horse was brought to safety and transported for further care.



ALSO READ | Anonymous patron pays bills for everyone eating at Staten Island diner
EMBED More News Videos

The owner hopes the generous customer returns so they can thank him for the kind gesture.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmonmouth countynew jerseyanimal rescuehorsesgood newsfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 hurt in fire at Manhattan high-rise building
5 dead, 6 children in critical condition after Christmas parade crash
What Turpin sisters hope public takes away from Diane Sawyer interview
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good
Man stabbed during attempted robbery in Midtown
Cuomo investigation finds sex harassment, hostile work environment
Woman sentenced after using obituaries to burglarize homes
Show More
COVID Updates: Booster frequency depends on vax durability, Fauci says
2021 American Music Awards: Full list of winners
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from house arrest
AccuWeather Alert: Turning breezy and colder
Holiday week travel ramps up at area airports and on roads
More TOP STORIES News