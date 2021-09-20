3 charged in NYC Carmine's hostess assault claim racial discrimination, protest planned

Cell phone video of the incident shows the chaos outside the eatery, and screaming can be heard as the women lunge at the hostess and other members of the group and staff jump in to drag them away.
The three women, Dr. Kaeita Nkeenge Rankin, Tyonnie Keyshay Rankin and Sally Rechelle Lewis, all of the Houston area, are demanding their charges be dropped and the hostess be fired.
Their attorney, Justin Moore, says they provided documentation of COVID vaccinations but the altercation escalated after two men who joined the party did not have proof.
Moore said the hostess suggested the vaccination cards were fake, spoke condescendingly to the group, and used a racial slur.
"The Civil Rights Act of 1964 explicitly prohibits restaurants from refusing service to citizens based on race, color, religion, or national origin," Moore said. "For a restaurant to arbitrarily decide if a person's vaccination ID is real or not and use it as a proxy for their violent racism has no place in our society. And then, to arrest these women after they were being attacked further adds insult to injury. My firm seeks to help these women navigate such a hurtful and embarrassing incident."
They claim the hostess threw the first punches and that her injuries were sustained when she was being restrained by other staff members.
"News reports, fueled by a false narrative put out by Carmine's, wrongly suggest that Dr. Rankin, her niece, and Ms. Lewis attempted to forcefully violate the vaccination ID policy that has been implemented in New York," Moore said. "This could not be further from the truth. These three women each had proof of vaccination that was questioned arbitrarily and unjustifiably by Carmine's. According to witnesses, the hostess refused service to these women and got hostile with them. The injuries that she received were incurred by her being physically restrained by other staff at Carmine's after she was called out for racial discrimination, which she took offense to. Unfortunately, but not so uncommon, these Black women were arrested and humiliated for the discrimination by someone who is non-Black."
Carmine's is denying those accusations.
"Our goal is to serve our customers great food, offer excellent service and hospitality while keeping our employees and customers safe as we comply with the government mandated COVID-19 protocols," a company spokesperson said. "It's a shocking and tragic situation when one of our valued employees is assaulted for doing their job - as required by city policies - and trying to make a living. Our focus right now is caring for our employee and the rest of our restaurant family. We are a family-style restaurant, and this is the absolute last experience any of our employees should ever endure and any customers witness."
The incident led the the owner of Carmine's to raise concerns about the enforcement of the vaccine mandate.
"There needs to be rules and laws that are stricter," Alicart Restaurant Group CEO and President Jeffrey Bank said. "We can't just put a law on the books without enforcement. Whether it's my responsibility or not, fine, we'll do what we're told and what we're asked of. We always have the last 18 months. But there should be some teeth behind the mandate."
The women were given desk appearance tickets on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.
"Assaulting a restaurant worker for doing their job is abhorrent and must be punished," said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance. "We're calling on the city and state of New York to immediately increase penalties for assaulting restaurant workers in New York City in conjunction with enforcement of COVID-19 protocols."
