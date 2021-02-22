Hotel worker attacked on camera in Brooklyn

Video shows one of the suspects punching a hotel worker repeatedly after knocking him to the ground.
It happened February 15th inside the hotel on Kings Highway in East Flatbush.
The victim was left with facial fractures from the attack.
Police are asking for help tracking down the suspects.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
