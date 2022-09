At least 20 cities nationwide had their hottest August on record: National Weather Service

The National Weather Service says at least 20 cities nationwide had their hottest August on record.

The National Weather Service says at least 20 cities nationwide had their hottest August on record.

Among the cities in the Tri-State area were Newark, New Jersey, Hartford, Connecticut, and Islip, New York.

At least six cities also recorded their hottest summer on record.

Newark actually tied its record high for hottest meteorological summer.

ALSO READ | NYPD releases bodycam of officer hitting woman, mayor defends police

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts