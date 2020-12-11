Doorbell camera captures house explosion in New York

It happened Wednesday night in the town of Gates -- which is just outside Rochester.
Fortunately no one was home at the time and nobody was injured.
The house was obliterated and two other homes nearby caught fire.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
