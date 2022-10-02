4 people injured in Brooklyn house fire including 1 firefighter

Four people were injured in a fire in Brooklyn including one firefighter Saturday night.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A fire in Brooklyn injured four people including a firefighter Saturday night at a house in Brooklyn.

The FDNY responded to the fire on the top floor of a rowhouse on 55th Street in Sunset Park just before midnight.

Sixty firefighters responded to the scene and placed it under control about an hour later.

Two people, including the firefighter, were brought to NYU Brooklyn Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Two more people were treated at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

